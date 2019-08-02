Be ready for power blackout from Sunday, KPLC warns

The Kenya Power has announced power interruption from next week that will affect many people and businesses across the country. The utility firm warned over 20 counties to brace for the power blackout that will happen at different intervals beginning the August 4. “Notice is hereby given that the electricity supply will be interrupted to facilitate maintenance and upgrade of the power line to the network; to connect new customers or to replace power lines,” reads the notice.

On Sunday In Nairobi County areas around Kasarani will experience blackout from 9 am to 5 pm. The Nairobi West region, which includes part of Ngong road, Nairobi hospital, South C, Kitengela, Isinya, Kajiado, parts of Langata Road, Marakwet Road, and part of Tuala will be without power from 9 am to 5 pm either on August 6 or 8.Most estates in Embakasi, Syokimau will experience blackout on Sunday while Njiru and Chokaa areas will have a blackout on August 8. Parts of Machakos and Makueni counties will experience blackouts on Thursday, August 8. In Nakuru County, areas around Nakuru CBD and part of Naivasha town will have blackout on Sunday. Part of South Lake, the whole of Milimani will go without power from 830 am to 5 pm on Thursday next week.

Kongoni, Rainforest, Ndabibi, Spin Knit, Kapi, and lower industrial areas residents will experience blackouts on Tuesday next week from 830am to 5 pm. Parts of Bomet County will be hit by the blackout on Monday and Wednesday next week from 8 am to 5 pm while a section of homes in Kericho County will experience the blackout on Monday almost similar time. Coast region comprising of Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kilifi and Mombasa counties will have blackout spread across Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

