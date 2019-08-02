Common online banking mistake that could leave your account wide open to thieves
- Wherever possible try and stick to well-known, ideally password-protected networks, such as in a recognised store or coffee shop you’ve used before. The more networks you sign up to, the more likely it is that you’ll sign up to one that won’t treat your personal data as carefully as it should.
- Avoid browsing websites that use an unencrypted HTTP connection . Stick to encrypted HTTPS websites, because when you browse these sites, people on the same WiFi network as you won’t be able to snoop on data that is travelling between you and the server you’re connecting to.
- Be careful about signing up to public wi-fi where the provider asks you for personal details such as your email address and mobile number . It’s better to connect through a service you’re already registered for, than signing up to another company.
- If possible, try and limit using file sharing and AirDrop to reduce the risk of someone grabbing your files. Better still, turn off both options on your devices whenever you’re on public wi-fi to avoid the temptation.
- Turn on the firewall as it acts as a barrier that protects your devices from malware threats. It won’t provide complete protection, but it will monitor and block certain kinds of data packets coming from networks.
- Use antivirus software to detect malware that might get into your system while using a shared network.
- If possible, avoid online shopping or logging into bank accounts when using an unsecured wi-fi network as you don’t want to risk your personal financial information getting into the wrong hands.
- Turn off automatic connectivity on your phones , laptops and tablets to avoid your devices connecting to networks you wouldn't ordinarily use.
- The safest and most effective way to browse on public wi-fi is to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
It encrypts data travelling to and from your devices and connects you to the internet via a secure server, ensuring that whoever is on the network or operating the network, won’t be able to see what you’re doing or be able to grab your personal information.
