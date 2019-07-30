The chang’aa effect that makes Nairobi intoxicating
Aspiring citiesAs we argued last, week, which is what keeps the city ahead of the other counties. The towns aspiring to be cities seem oblivious of that fact. The growth of the city is about people and their ideas, not structures. Incidentally, even towns that boast of universities like Karatina, Chuka, Kakamega, Nyahururu, Voi, and others suffer from brain drain. Instead of retaining these brains after graduation, they are just interested in the rent they pay. The graduates from the “county” universities will shift to Nairobi as soon as they graduate. Nairobi, in addition to having more universities, keeps its brains with a bit of leakage to abroad or majuu. Will the towns aspiring to be cities distil brains from the rest of the country? Do they have the attractions that Nairobi offers, including timeliness? If they can’t, they are better off the way they are. Nairobi lately has even started distilling brains from the neighbouring countries and even from the rest of the world. Why else are incubators like iHub or Nailab doing so well? We can’t forget Safaricom. The “changaarial” behaviour of Nairobi is best exposed by turning “useless” people into wealth creators. This includes school dropouts who like chang’aa’s raw materials are squeezed by Nairobi’s competitive heat and turned into businessmen and entrepreneurs who keep the city humming and give it a tax base. Am sure most readers know of men and women characterized as failures by our education system but prospered once they found their way to Nairobi. Chang’aa brewers mix anything from potatoes peels to pineapple peels to cabbages, anything biological. Nairobi allows the mixing of tribes, religions, creeds, colours, and nationalities. This mixture brings out the best in us heated by competition. The newly aspiring cities like Kisumu lack that mixing. Nakuru and Eldoret might succeed where Kisumu failed; it’s too homogeneous to experience the chang’aa effect. Any town or county willing to learn from chang’aa brewers will prosper and give Nairobi a run for its money. Other great cities we admire from New York to London, Tokyo to Shanghai have prospered because of the chang’aa effect. But the reality on the ground is that counties prefer to remain homogeneous, prefer to employ their own even ignoring 30 per cent reserved for outsiders. Growth and prosperity will continue to elude them. The same applies to towns aspiring to be cities. The chang’aa brewers might be anonymous, always running away from police and disproportionately women; but their modus operandi could be what is needed for the economic transformation of Kenya. Even Vision 2030 and Big Four agenda can learn a lesson or two from chang’aa brewers. And where did the name chang’aa come from? From which language? Let me call my mum and ask her where she got that chang’aa from. I will report to you next week. -The writer is an associate professor, University of Nairobi
