Thousands pay for alien abduction insurance policies that offer Sh1 billion payout

Alien insurance policies are becoming more and more popular. (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

More than 6,000 people have taken out "alien abduction policies" each worth the equivalent of £8million (Sh1 billion) in compensation.The bizarre deal, provided by Saint Lawrence Agency in Altamonte Springs, Florida, promises clients cover for supernatural sites, such as Area 51. It offers coverage for a one-off fee of $24.95 (Sh2,594) in which they will mail a paper copy of the certificate in a frame. Digital copies cost $19.95 (Sh2,074). But there's one catch in the small print, they will only pay $1 (Sh103) per year over a 10 to 20-million-year period.

Mike St Lawrence, who owns the firm, said the surge in interest comes after a Facebook page urging people to storm Area 51 went viral. It proposes a meeting on September 20 at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction to coordinate a raid. "If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens," the site reads. Mr St Lawrence said: "I don’t want to try to rip somebody off. "The people that come to me, if I think they don’t understand the terms and conditions, that this is tongue and cheek, I won’t sell it to them."

Fox News reports that "sarcasm coverage" is limited to only cover against family members who mock the abductee. Speaking to the website, Mr St Lawrence claimed two people have submitted claims so far, with one even submitting a Polaroid photograph of the suspected aliens. "I said we’re going to waive the signature and we started paying him a dollar a year for 10 years before we lost contact with him," St. Lawrence said. "When I started most people thought it was completely absurd, and today I’d say 50 percent of the people think it’s a possibility."

