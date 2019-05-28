Uasin Gishu gets Sh104m from World Bank for climate change

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago.

The World Bank has given Sh104 million to small-scale farmers to boost food production and mitigate climate change.The money will go towards expanding irrigation while promoting environmental conservation under a programme dubbed Climate Smart Agriculture Project for Kenya. According to World Bank representative Kumar Vutukuru, the support is part of $250 million (Sh250 billion) given to 24 counties to improve food security and fight climate change. “The objective of the Climate Smart Agriculture Project for Kenya is to increase agricultural productivity and build resilience to climate change risks in the targeted smallholder farming and pastoral communities in Kenya and to provide an immediate and effective response in case of an emergency,” said the World bank official when he toured Uasin Gishu yesterday.

He had earlier led the World Bank Mission on Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Programme in a meeting with Governor Jackson Mandago and other county officials. Governor Jackson Mandago (pictured) supported the project, saying it would boost small-scale farmer's commercial potential. “We have identified two areas for this programme, and it will directly benefit at least 300 households. We want to put over 100 acres under irrigation,” he said. He assured the World Bank team that the money would be used for the intended purpose.

