Why the numbers on Kenya's housing shortage are misleading
SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshakeThis figure has been used to cite Kenya’s housing shortage for years despite being misleading. Kenya does not have a comprehensive public database of the total number of existing housing units and additional ones built annually and there is no official source for the 200,000 annual deficit figure in housing units. One reference that keeps popping up is the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2009 Housing and Population Census that has been relied on by both local and international researchers to cite Kenya’s lack of adequate housing. The 2009 national census put the total number of Kenyans at 38.6 million and the total number of households in the country at 8.7 million, putting the average number of members in each household at 4.4. With Kenya’s population growing by roughly one million each year, this estimate of housing demand is achieved by dividing this figure by the average number of households to arrive at 227,000 housing units.
SEE ALSO :MPs want funds released for Sh1.2b road constructionThe UN-Habitat cautions against this simplistic calculation. “Calculating housing demand is effectively a projection process,” says the UN office. “In cities and nations where data exists, a basic methodology for projecting housing demand by dwelling type consists of applying the dwelling type propensities reported in a recent census or household and demographic survey.” This means the type of house households choose as their ideal house based on their age and family status is used as a unit to project the housing demand based on anticipated population growth.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.