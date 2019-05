United Airlines extends cancellation of Boeing Max flights

United Airlines said Friday, May 24, 2019, it has removed the Max from its schedule through Aug. 3 and will cancel about 2,400 flights in June and July as a result. [AP]

United Airlines is canceling another month’s worth of flights with Boeing 737 Max planes that were grounded after two deadly accidents.United said Friday it has removed the Max from its schedule through August 3 and will cancel about 2,400 flights in June and July as a result. It had previously canceled all Max flights through early July. Southwest and American have already dropped the Max from their schedules into August.

