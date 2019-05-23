Kenyan shilling under pressure from end-month dollar demand

The Kenyan shilling was under pressure on Thursday due to merchandise and oil importers buying dollars to meet their end-month obligations, traders said. At 7 am, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.20/40 per dollar, compared with 101.15/35 at Wednesday's close. More to follow

