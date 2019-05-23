Kenyan shilling under pressure from end-month dollar demand
- Reuters 23rd May 2019 11:45:23 GMT +0300
The Kenyan shilling was under pressure on Thursday due to merchandise and oil importers buying dollars to meet their end-month obligations, traders said.
At 7 am, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.20/40 per dollar, compared with 101.15/35 at Wednesday's close.
More to follow
SEE ALSO :Shilling weakens against the dollar
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.
Kenya ShillingsUS Dollar