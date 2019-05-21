Safaricom offers data customers free YouTube

Sylvia Mulinge, chief customer officer Safaricom PLC, at Safaricom Micheal Joseph Centre on May 3, 2019. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Safaricom has announced that all its clients purchasing the All-in-One monthly bundles will enjoy additional free five Gigabytes of YouTube valid for 30 days.Customers can use the free data to stream YouTube on their smartphones at any time of the day, with the usage not being deducted from their monthly bundle. “Kenyans are increasingly turning to video consumption on the Internet, with music, comedy, news and sports emerging as the most popular online video content in the country,” said Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge. “To meet this need, we are providing our customers with an additional free five GB of YouTube streaming that they can consume at any time of the day. We also continue to expand our network across the country to ensure that Kenyans have access to strong, reliable and superfast 4G+ coverage."

SEE ALSO :Safaricom launches Sh43m children's diabetes clinic

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.