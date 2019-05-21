Review: SMEs lose big on higher credit
SEE ALSO :Can you can make extra-coin through online forex tradingCuriously, the regulator published the charter on the same day CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge launched an SME lending mobile application product called Stawi which will be run by five banks. The soon-to-be-merged Commercial Bank of Africa and NIC Bank, KCB Group, Co-operative Bank and Diamond Trust Bank will give loans of between Sh30,000 and Sh250,0000 at an interest rate of nine per cent. The pilot will involve 3,500 traders in two weeks before expanding to 10,000 traders. Banks have been fighting the regulator over the clause that would have forced them to increase lending to SMEs which they have given a wide berth, citing their risks on their balance sheets. Preference for government lending as opposed to the private sector has choked SMEs, denying them of crucial cash flows and expansion capital. The Economic Survey showed that credit to the private sector recorded a 2.4 per cent growth as of December last year (Sh2.42 trillion) compared to a growth of 3.9 per cent as of December 2017 (Sh2.36 trillion).
SEE ALSO :What Kenyans saved money for in 2016 and 2019
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.