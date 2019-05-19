Coca-Cola to award schools in plastic collection competition
SEE ALSO :Coca-Cola appoints first African female General ManagerThe programme is part of the company’s wider commitment to impact behavior change in relation to plastic disposal. Kenya, amongst fourteen other Southern, East and Central Africa countries, have been earmarked to kick start the project, set up to stimulate plastic recycling industries and create awareness of plastic waste pollution. Special bins will be set up in participating schools where plastic bottles will be collected. The initiative will also involve community members surrounding the schools in the recycling programme in order to cultivate a behavior change not only amongst the students, but the community as well and in the end, result in taking good care of the environment by all Kenyans. One school, in every region (former provinces) pitches are set to be revamped. The winning school will be determined by achieving the highest number of kilos over the tournament period which runs from May to July 2019.
SEE ALSO :Coca Cola appoints Phillipine Mtikitiki as General ManagerThe winning schools will be awarded with a refurbished football pitch which will have a standardized playing ground, goal posts, nets, score board and the students being supplied with soccer bibs. The second best schools will receive goal posts, nets, corner flags, score boards and player bibs. Finally, the third best school will be handed over soccer ball and jerseys. At the end of the programme, Coca-Cola will give the schools a cheque based the amount of plastic collected. The money will be used to develop extra-curricular activities in the institutions. All this will be in partnership with Mr. Green Africa, who will assist in collection of the plastics across the country. They will be delivered to T3 recycling firm which will convert the plastics into textiles to be used in making t-shirts and other materials.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.