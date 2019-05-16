EACC arrests six senior Communications Authority of Kenya officials

Communications Authority of Kenya Headquarters.

NAIROBI, KENYA: Six senior officers of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) have been arrested over procurement irregularities.Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission pounced on the six after the Director of Public Prosecutions gave consent for their arrest and prosecution The Commission investigated allegations of procurement irregularities against the Assistant Director Procurement at the Communication Authority of Kenya Ms. Joyce Nyamba during the evaluation of the tender for renovation of the Authorities Agriculturalist Society of Kenya show stand. The Commission forwarded the File to the Director of Public Prosecutions on 16th January 2019. The DPP in his letter dated May 6 returned the File to EACC and gave consent to arraign the suspects in Court. Those in custody are being processed to be charged in court.

SEE ALSO :Huduma Namba: Government to block sim cards

Universal Postal Union in Berne, Switzerland.

Those arrested include Joyce Nyambache Osinde (Assitant Director and Head of Procurement), Stanley K. Kibe (Tender Committee Member), Leo Kibet Boruett (Tender Committee Member), Vincent Ngundi (Tender Committee Member), Jane Jeptanui Rotich (Tender Committee Member) and Philip Kiplangat (Tender Committee Member). EACC says that it will also arrest Mutua Muthusi (Former Director, Consumer and Public Affairs), Peris Nkonge (Tender Committee Member) and John Omo (CAK Secretary and Secretary General of the African Telecommunications Union). Mr Muthusi now works with the

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman