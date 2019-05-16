Changes made at Kenya Wildlife Services
Mr John Mwangi who held the position of Ag.Deputy Director , Finance and Administration has been sidelined and in his place, Mr Japhets Kilonzo named the new boss.
SEE ALSO :Alarm as anthrax wipes Lake Nakuru park buffaloesMs Leah Naisoi is the new Head of Supply Chain Management replacing Mr Christopher Oludhe. Edin Kalla, previously Ag Deputy Director, Parks and Reserves has been sent on terminal leave and his place taken over by Mr Wilson Korir. Other offices reassigned responsibilities include Deputy Director, Security who has been moved to the Director General's office (Special Projects) and his place taken in acting capacity by Ms Nancy Kabete, Mr Michael Kipkeu who served as Deputy Director, Devolution and Community Services moving to office of the Director General's (Special Projects) with Ms Ann Kahihia becoming the Acting Deputy Director, Devolution and Community Services. Long serving Head of Corporate Communications and Service Spokesman, Mr Paul Gathitu has been moved to inspectorate department and his place taken by Ngugi Gecaga.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman