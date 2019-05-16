Changes made at Kenya Wildlife Services

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has effected changes in its managerial set up barely a month after it got a new Director General recruited from the military, Brigadier (retired) John Waweru. In a communique to media houses, KWS sent packing its Deputy Director, Human Capital, Ms Lynette Muganda who was directed to step aside pending investigations. In her place and on acting capacity, Valentaien Kanani was named the new Deputy Director, Human Capital. Others ordered to step aside include Michael Odhiambo (Ag. Deputy Director Corporate Services) who has been replaced by Eng Walter Ochieng.Mr John Mwangi who held the position of Ag.Deputy Director , Finance and Administration has been sidelined and in his place, Mr Japhets Kilonzo named the new boss.

Ms Leah Naisoi is the new Head of Supply Chain Management replacing Mr Christopher Oludhe. Edin Kalla, previously Ag Deputy Director, Parks and Reserves has been sent on terminal leave and his place taken over by Mr Wilson Korir. Other offices reassigned responsibilities include Deputy Director, Security who has been moved to the Director General's office (Special Projects) and his place taken in acting capacity by Ms Nancy Kabete, Mr Michael Kipkeu who served as Deputy Director, Devolution and Community Services moving to office of the Director General's (Special Projects) with Ms Ann Kahihia becoming the Acting Deputy Director, Devolution and Community Services. Long serving Head of Corporate Communications and Service Spokesman, Mr Paul Gathitu has been moved to inspectorate department and his place taken by Ngugi Gecaga.

