Mombasa based KRA officers fearing arrest avoid office
SEE ALSO :No joke: comedian Zelensky sets course for Ukraine presidencyUrban DCI boss Anthony Muriithi, when contacted for comment, said he was waiting for further direction from Nairobi to support the wanted officers' arrest. The DCI boss declined to divulge more information stating the matter was under investigation.
"We will know the exact number after arrest but now we can't reveal more," he said without giving timelines. The standard has learnt that the officials names have been processed and only a few top detectives in the county are aware of the same and they will need to provide a back up to flying squad detectives and Bank fraud unit expected any time. On Tuesday, police said the four arrested were wanted for abuse of offices, fraud, money laundering among other crimes
On Wednesday the four senior officials were driven to Nairobi after they were apprehended on Monday in Mombasa.
Detectives also seized several documents from suspect including phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets.
