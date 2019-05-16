Mombasa based KRA officers fearing arrest avoid office

Some of the KRA suspects at a Milimani court (PHOTO: George Njunge/ Standard

About ten officers and managers at the Kenya Revenue Authority KRA headquarters in Mombasa and at the port are still in hiding fearing arrest.This follows Tuesday arrest of four top managers in the coastal city. Sources indicated many have not reported to workstations since Wednesday and are believed to be hiding in Malindi and Mombasa. Some reports indicate two are planning to surrender to police in Nairobi or escape arrest by obtaining anticipatory bail. Panic has gripped KRA offices in Mombasa following reports that a team of detectives from Nairobi is camping at an unknown location waiting to pounce on unnamed officers in their offices, homes, and hideouts.

Urban DCI boss Anthony Muriithi, when contacted for comment, said he was waiting for further direction from Nairobi to support the wanted officers' arrest. The DCI boss declined to divulge more information stating the matter was under investigation."We will know the exact number after arrest but now we can't reveal more," he said without giving timelines. The standard has learnt that the officials names have been processed and only a few top detectives in the county are aware of the same and they will need to provide a back up to flying squad detectives and Bank fraud unit expected any time. On Tuesday, police said the four arrested were wanted for abuse of offices, fraud, money laundering among other crimesOn Wednesday the four senior officials were driven to Nairobi after they were apprehended on Monday in Mombasa.Detectives also seized several documents from suspect including phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets.

