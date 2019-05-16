Officials transferred, promoted or demoted in purge

Ports authority moves top bosses in changes.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has effected major changes affecting 16 senior officers who have either been demoted, transferred or promoted.Among departments hit by the purge were the procurement and supplies, and security. Head of procurement Anthony Nyamancha was transferred to Uganda as KPA's head of liaison markets. Mr Nyamancha is credited with carrying out major changes in the procurement department in the short period he served. Aza Dzengo takes over from Nyamancha in acting capacity.

Ali Mwinjika is now the principal procurement officer in charge of purchasing and contracts. Mose Sirgoi was promoted to be the acting principal procurement officer in charge of tender and contract target costs. Mariam Khamis, who has been the head of security at the port, has been redeployed to head the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi.Tony Kibwana, who has been the principal security officer, takes over from Ms Khamis as acting head of security.

Peter Masinde has been confirmed to head Inland Container Depots, while Fredrick Oyugi, who headed the Audit and Risk office, will now head the Standard Gauge Railway reconciliation at the ICD, Nairobi. Eveline Shigoli, who was the procurement officer, has been seconded to the Kenya Coast Guard Service as the principal officer. Kennedy Nyagah is the new Lamu Port Project Manager. Until his redeployment, Eng Nyagah was in charge of special projects at Mombasa Port. Onesmus Ngumbao takes over from John Nyamosi as acting head of management accounting. Mr Nyamosi was not given any designation. Joseph Okhoka, who was the head of ethics and integrity, has been transferred to Kisumu as principal officer, ICD, and his place taken by Erick Kotut in acting capacity.

Millicent Omollo is now the acting Head of Audit and Risk section at the Port, taking over from Fredrick Oyugi, who is now head of SGR reconciliation at the ICD, Nairobi. Speaking to The Standard, some managers complained that the changes were politically motivated. However, KPA board chairman Major (rtd) Joseph Kibwana said changes were necessary to strengthen the port's management. "We redeploy the staff so that they can get experience in other areas," he said.

