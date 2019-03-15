Battle over Sh250m JKIA parking deal hots up
SEE ALSO :A peek into Ukunda’s dance with radical mindsDue diligence At yesterday’s hearing, Mason urged the court to dismiss the appeal, insisting KAPS’ directors lied. KAPS on its part insisted that it is Kenyan-owned, although shareholding is controlled by a foreign company known as KAPS Holdings Mauritius. But Mason countered that PRARB had the mandate to order for due diligence and at the same time punish KAPS for lying in the first place. The judge heard that although KAPS Mauritius had allegedly decided to allot shares to KAPS Kenya directors, there was no evidence to show that before the board. "No transfer, no allotment is shown to have been done," argued Mason’s lawyer Stephen Oyugi.
SEE ALSO :More turbulence in KQ’s bid to run major airportWhile asking the court to allow its appeal, KAPS lawyer Fred Ngatia argued that PPARB had overstretched its mandate as it cannot quash a decision by the procuring entity’s evaluation committee. The court will give its judgement on June 24.