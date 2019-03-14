PSV owners oppose move by Kenyan government to control matatu fare

Matatu Owners Association Chairman Simon Kimutai [Standard, File]

Matatu owners have protested a move by the Government seeking to control fares charged by Public Service Vehicles across the country.On Tuesday, the ministry of transport drafted amendments to the Traffic Act and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) with the aim of introducing a regulation capping fare tariffs charged by matatus. But Matatu Owners Association (M.O.A) Chairman Simon Kimutai yesterday opposed the move saying that it was malicious and the matatu operators would not allow for the implementation of the regulations. Kimutai refuted claims that Matatu operators were exploiting commuters as alleged by Transport CS James Macharia saying that supply and demand forces dictated the pricing of fares on different routes.

SEE ALSO :Uhuru moves NTSA to Interior ministry

He also highlighted that the matatu owners, who will be most affected by the change of regulations, had not been consulted, accusing the Government of jumping the gun. “At one time, the government liberalized the economy of this country and price controls were thrown out. We do not know the reason behind the re-introduction of the price controls, but I sense mischief,” he said, adding that they would only accept price adjustments upwards. The Chairman faulted the transport ministry for not offering subsidies to matatu operators saying that the sector was currently making losses and that only support from the government would help salvage the industry. “If we are making losses and you reduce the prices then the sector will collapse rendering most people jobless. The move to reduce prices is not welcome at all,” he added. Mr Kimutai, however, stated that the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) industry was self-regulating to ensure that there was no extortion of commuters by operators. He observed that he had directed that all PSVs should indicate a price chart of fares charged during both peak and off-peak hours.

SEE ALSO :Tuk-tuk operators accuse police of harassment

Kimutai also said that he would implore PSV operators not to exaggerate fares especially when it rains. The ministry of transport seeks to amend Section 119 (1) of the Traffic Act by introducing a new sub-section that will allow the Cabinet Secretary to prescribe the regulation of PSV fare tariffs. Once the amendment has been effected, the Cabinet Secretary will have a legal mandate to determine the formulae for establishing the tariff, review mechanism of the tariff and penalty for non-compliance. The ministry also wants amendment of section 4(2) of the NTSA by introducing a new sub-section that will allow for the establishment of PSV fare tariffs. This was revealed by Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, in a presentation to the National Assembly's Transport and Housing committee on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO :NTSA on the spot over car numbers

Macharia who was represented by Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure at the committee said the action is aimed at cushioning the public against being overcharged. He stated that the government is aware of the exploitation of the public by the transport sector and the amendments are meant to protect the public. Currently, no explicit provision enables the authority to regulate fares under public transport laws.