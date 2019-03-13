Nyeri County to reduce 2019/2020 recurrent budget by 12 percent

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga. [Photo, Standard]

Nyeri County aims to reduce its recurrent budget from Sh5.97 billion to Sh5.23 billion in the next financial year.According to the county administration, the targeted 12 per cent drop is an effort towards increasing funding for development projects. The projected reduction is also reflected in the County Fiscal Strategy Paper for 2019/2020. The paper also indicates the budget limits for each department. Chairperson of the County Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations committee Gibson Wahinya told a public forum that the plan is to have the funds channeled towards development work.

“The recurrent estimates account for approximately 70 per cent of the total county budget. The estimates consist of wages, operations and maintenance,” Mr Wahinya said.

Highest allocations

The County is in the process of preparing its 2019/2020 budget. It is estimated to amount to Sh7.4 billion, with Sh5.2 billion going to recurrent expenditure and Sh2.2 billion for development. The county executive has proposed the highest allocations for Transport, Public Works and Infrastructure as well as Energy. Transport will receive a total of Sh850 million. The amount includes Sh153 million from the Kenya Roads Board. Of this, Sh10 million will go into upgrading of Mweiga Bus Park. A similar amount will be used to construct bridges and box culverts. Kieni sub-county will receive Sh80 million for building access roads, while another Sh30 million will be used to purchase machinery. Transport department will also spend Sh12 million on street lighting.

Wahinya said the department was spending Sh52 million annually on electricity bills for street lighting. He added that such expenditure was part of the reasons the county should consider solar energy to power street lights. According to the county administration, in the coming financial year, the Trade and Tourism Department aims to buy the land on which Chaka market is being built at a cost of Sh11.5 million. “Chaka market is currently under construction by the national government. The land belongs to the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries. The county will acquire the land since the rent payable is expensive in the long run,” Wahinya said. Nyeri County has also proposed the purchase of waste collection bins at a cost of Sh5 million.

Also under the Water and Sanitation Department, the county will purchase a garbage collection truck and a smaller vehicle all at a cost of 12 million. The construction of a rehabilitation centre in Ihururu will take off after the Gender and Youth Department proposed Sh8 million for it.