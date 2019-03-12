[PHOTOS] Pilots and crew of Ethiopian plane identified

Captain Yared Getachew,Ethiopian Kenyan national who was the Pilot of the ill fated Ethiopian Airlines that crashed. [Courtesy,Standard]

A memorial service for victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11, 2019 [Photo courtesy]

Ethiopian pilots and flight crew held a vigil in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday morning in memory of 149 passengers and eight crew members killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.Aviation authorities have begun investigating how a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 with an experienced pilot crashed.Yared Tessema Getachew, 28, was at the command of the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight when the passenger jet went down just six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport in Ethiopia. Ethiopian Airlines described Getachew as a very accomplished and confident pilot with an impeccable record, The Company also said he logged over 8,000 hours in flight and some 1,500 as the pilot in command.

First officer as Ahmednur Mohamme [ photo courtesy ]

The Kenyan born, who schooled at Oshwal High School in Nairobi, had worked for Ethiopian Airlines since July 2010. He became a captain in November 2017, on the Boeing 737-800.The airline also identified the other pilot as the first officer Ahmednur Mohammed and had flown 200 hours.The other six crew members are yet to be identified by names.