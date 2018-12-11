Women groups get Sh250,000 for timely repayment of loans

Ten women groups in the county have been awarded Sh25,000 each to boost their economic growth. The groups were selected based on their good loan repayment portfolio. Speaking at Nalondo Stadium in Kabuchai sub-county during International Women’s Day celebrations on Friday, Roads, Infrastructure and Public Works Executive Collins Mukhongo said the groups had shown high level of discipline and commitment in repayment of the Bungoma County Women Empowerment Fund (Bucowef). Mr Mukhongo affirmed the county government’s support towards women empowerment, saying Sh24,850,000 has been given out as loans to women groups in the county. “The county government recognises the entrepreneurial efforts of the women groups and we will continue to support the groups and enterprises through affirmative funds,” said Mukhongo. He added that the county supports girl child education through issuance of scholarships and bursary programmes. Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's administration plans to train women on tendering process so that more women-owned companies can participate competitively in both reserved categories and general tenders. Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga said her office would run a bursary programme to support girls who had dropped out of school.