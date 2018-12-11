Kenyan pilot was experienced and plane was declared safe-Ethiopian Airlines CEO

Brochure of passenger safety instructions at the scene of crash. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Ethiopian-born Kenyan pilot who flew the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 commercial plane had vast experience under his belt, the airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam has confirmed.In his statement that preceded the fateful Sunday morning incident, Mr Gebremariam explained background of the pilots while sending his condolence to the families of 157 victims who perished in the crash. While giving brief details on the qualifications, he said in the statement that the Ethiopian-born Kenyan pilot Capitan Yared Mulugeta Gatechew, was experienced and had been working since November 2007. “A senior Captain named Yared Gatechew with a cumulative flight hour of more than 8,000 and with a commendable performance was commanding the flight along the first officer Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur who had a flight hour of 200,” his statement read partly. The Group boss further stated that there was no cause for alarm over the safety of the plane, as it had been vigorously serviced just one week ago. “The crashed B-737-800MAX airplane flew back to Addis from Johannesburg this morning to yet another flight bound to Nairobi, underwent a rigorous check maintenance in January 4, 2019.” He further added. The plane crashed 60KM away from Addis Ababa at 8.44 am local six minutes later at 8.38am, shortly leaving Bole Airport.Kenya is the worst hit country in the tragedy registering 32 casualties whose names are yet to be officially released. The Ethiopian Airlines confirmed that 33 nationalities were aboard. The Ethiopian government has also announced a commencement of investigations into the crash, after which the bodies will be flown to various countries to their families.