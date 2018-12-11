Kwale County partners with Safaricom on payments

Photo: Courtesy

Kwale County has partnered with Safaricom to roll out cashless payments for its 700,000 citizens.The partnership will see the county accept payment for all services it offers including market fees, cess, and parking levies through M-Pesa through a dedicated PayBill number. “We are happy to partner with Safaricom to provide citizens with a more convenient way to access our services. This development will boost Kwale County in our ambition to increase efficiency and accountability of our service delivery,” said County Executive Committee Member for Revenue Amos Onduko.