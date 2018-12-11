NSE rings bell for gender parity

NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo. [Photo: File]

To mark the 2019 International Women’s Day, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) yesterday joined other stock exchanges globally to ring the bell for gender equality.The event held in partnership with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UN Global Compact and UN Women is aimed at raising awareness on importance of gender equality to both business growth and sustainable economic development. NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo said the exchange is committed to spearheading gender equality for growth and development of various enterprises in Kenya. “We will work with various market players to ensure highest levels of gender parity are upheld in line with our commitment to the Women Empowerment Principles,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Golf: Lady Maina wins Barclays Bank’s women tourney