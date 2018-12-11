Nairobi to host India-East Africa business forum

Nairobi City. [Photo: File]

Nairobi will host a regional business meeting next week organised with support of the governments of Kenya and India.The two-day Namaskar Africa forum and exhibition, kicks off on Monday at the KICC with a focus on East Africa. An invite from the Indian High Commission said East Africa is the fastest growing region in the resource-rich continent. “India has a long-standing relationship with the region. The exports and investments into this sub-region are picking up, and this initiative aims to enhance and diversify Indian industries engagement in this region,” said the notice.