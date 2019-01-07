State directs firm to finish work at Mama Ngina within 150 days

A buldozer gravels the ground at Mama Ngina Drive where President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to be the guest of honour for the ground breaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the entire Mama Ngina Drive at a cost of Sh450 million

The state has directed Suhufi Agencies Ltd the firm constructing the first modern water front at Mama Ngina grounds in Mombasa 150 days to complete the project.The directive signifies the government’s resolve to end delays that have hit the construction of several national government projects across the country. In an exclusive interview the firm’s Director Siyad Issak said the Sh460 million would be done in a record time but exuded confidence the recreational facility will be complete within the stipulated period. Suhufi agencies is a company that has undertaken several projects in record time. It says it has mobilized state of the art machinery for the project

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Governor Hassan Ali Joho are scheduled to join President Uhuru Kenyatta for the ground breaking ceremony on Monday. Other than the construction of the Mama Ngina waterfront and cultural district, the government also plans to develop Jomo Kenyatta Beach into international standards. On Sunday, source also said that President Uhuru will also tour the port of Mombasa particularly to inspect the construction of the Sh450 million state-of-the-art new cruise ship terminal. Some of the features of the project include leisure walks, souvenir shopping, entertainment, sporting and other leisure activities, foods and beverages, and relaxation areas. The beach destination flagship projects also include Little Theatre, a cultural heritage centre to provide a platform for exhibition of the coast’s diverse cultural practices and foster heritage. These are part of the Tourism Ministry’s Agenda 218-2022.

“I have mobilized all the machinery because the government has stipulated very strict timelines for us. But we capable and confidence to complete the job on time,” said Siyad. Tourism stakeholders say that the construction of the waterfront near the Likoni channel would transform the ground named after the wife the country’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta to one of Africa’s modern waterfronts. “It will be commissioned by the President on Monday. It is a big project being implemented by the ministry of tourism in phases,” said County Tourism Chief Officer Mr. Innocent Mugabe. He said that the county government would finance some projects but revealed that the Joho administration is yet to allocate funds for the project. According to Balala the national government through the Tourism Transformation Fund (TTF) has allocated Sh460 million for the first phase of the project.

TTF which was established under the finance act of 2016 is tasked to provide resources for the development of the tourism sector. Last year the Ministry of Tourism issued the tender for the proposed regeneration of Mama Ngina drive waterfront and cultural district in Mombasa. According to the tender documents the project would be an integrated urban destinations for culture, festivals, shopping, dining or relaxation. The contractors would be required to create cultural center dubbed Kilindini, an amphitheater, a new ablution block, a waterfront walk away, a parking and driveways. It would also be required to create footpaths, squares and courtyards and the restoration of the existing tarmac road, according to tender floated by the ministry of tourism last year.

More port cities across have spent colossal sums of money to develop waterfronts with an aim to shore up tourists numbers but also as recreational and entertainment facilities for their citizenry. Joho’s administration is currently undertaking a series of projects to beautify the city’s streets and eradicate garbage, which have changes the coastal hub’s outlook. Mombasa’s Mama Ngina, Khadija and Tononoka grounds are famed for hosting mammoth crowds in rallies pre-arranged by politicians out to showcase their popularity at the Coast. Mama Ngina and Khadija, particularly, are the mostly preferred venue for such rallies because of the areas topography; rising and falling surface that enables cameraman to capture all the crowd.