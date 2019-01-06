Counties in race to implement grand plans for the year

Council of Governors Chairman and Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok. [Photo, Standard]

County governments are racing against time to implement part of their development plans pending from last year.This is happening even as some of the governors start working on new development projects in their County Integrated Development Plans (CIDP) that have already been approved by the respective county assemblies. Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o wants to complete relocation and rehabilitation of the Kisumu dumpsite project that started last year at a cost of Sh200 million. “Relocating the 10.5 acres dumpsite from Kachok to Kajulu is our biggest achievement for 2018. We now want to establish a botanical garden in this place and recycle the waste that had been dumped in the area that served as a quarry years back,” he said.

Kisumu being the highest hit with cases of sickle cell anemia, Nyong’o expects to put up a centre that will cater for patients currently managed at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital. Kisumu is one of the counties selected for the Universal Health Coverage “Afya Care” that was launched in December on a pilot basis by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Others are Machakos, Nyeri and Isiolo. Residents of the four counties are now having access to free health services in public facilities within their areas under the Sh3.1 billion project. In Mombasa, residents living outside the CBD should be prepared to give their homes a new facelift this year. This is after Governor Hassan Joho’s government completed enforcing painting of houses in the CBD into blue and white plus gold in Old Town and now plans to extend the exercise to the outskirts.

“The biggest achievement for Mombasa in 2018 was in the health sector. We upgraded Mrima Hospital and equipped it into a modern health facility under a partnership with MSF,” said Joho. And just like in Nairobi where the county government is set to upgrade the housing sector under the Big Four Agenda, Joho’s government is to start renewing the county’s residential estates into modern residential areas. And in his bid to end the water problem in Mombasa island and its environs, Joho said Almar Water Solutions Company has been awarded a contract to develop a large scale desalination plant. The plant, to be located in Shanzu, is to have 100,000 cubic metres per day. In Elgeyo Marakwet, Governor Alex Tolgos plans to put up a Sh1 billion potato factory that will also serve neighbouring counties that produce potatoes. The county, which the governor says achieved 80 per cent completion of development projects through the Rapid Results Initiative, expects to push the result to 99 per cent this year.

“We have not introduced new levies but have tightened the leash on all our revenue sources. As you know, the Commission for Revenue Allocation pegs the release of additional funds to counties on attainment or surpassing own revenue targets or surpassed them,” he said. According to Kisii County’s development plan for 2019-2022, Sh6.6 billion is required to fund the major projects and an additional Sh7.4 billion to cater for recurrent programmes. Kisii Governor James Ongwae said health is the first priority in his county this year, adding that a three-storey ward with 450-bed capacity that was completed last year at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital is to start operating this year. The hospital’s new mortuary that has the capacity to preserve 100 bodies is also set to start operating this month. The current mortuary has space for only 20 bodies. There are plans to have a doctor’s plaza that will accommodate 50 specialised doctors to serve in the area.

“Kisii County government is to start its health care project set to cost Sh40 million that will cater for old and needy patients,” he added. On the issue of industrialisation, Ongwae said he expects the Sh10 billion Nyangweta Sugar Factory construction project in South Mugirango to be completed this year. The Senate approved the hiving off of 120 acres out of 250 acres in Nyangweta forest for the project that is being supported by investors from India. A Sh110 million banana processing plant project at the Kisii Agricultural Centre funded by the European Union is to be completed this year. In Kirinyaga, Governor Anne Waiguru is expected to host this year’s devolution conference that will bring together all 47 governors with an aim of enhancing economic partnerships among them. “I am looking forward to the sixth devolution conference that will be held in Kirinyaga County in March. My expectation is that this conference will focus on the Big Four Agenda, and will provide a forum for stock taking; peer-to-peer learning, and facilitate inter-county and regional partnerships and trade agreements,” she said. One of the major achievements in the last one year is a linen factory she started for women groups as a value addition project. For Governor Salim Mvurya in Kwale, one of the major achievements made was completion of an intensive care unit at Msambweni Referral Hospital that is now serving residents who were initially forced to travel to Mombasa for the services. It is in this facility that President Uhuru Kenyatta gave equipment worth Sh250 million. Mvurya said his government expects to start a UHC programme that will cater for 10,000 households under the Big Four Agenda. “I am serving my last term and I want to work on my legacy projects,” he added. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was given a greenlight by the Supreme Court to continue serving those who elected him; he has to wait for the area Assembly to pass the CIDP. Failure by the area MCAs to pass the document has seen the county go without any development funding from the Exchequer. “The Controller of Budget cannot release development funds because the CIDP has not been passed by the Assembly. We have only been receiving funding for the recurrent budget,” he said. Despite the challenges faced last year, Mutua said he was able to launch a Sh300 million college and universities scholarship programme to support 10,000 students. With the election dispute dust having settled, Machakos residents should expect a water purification plant that is set to be constructed in Syokimau area.