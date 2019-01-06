Hotel chain seeks to reap big from conference tourism
SEE ALSO :Naivasha grows as conference destinationLake Naivasha Resort located on Moi South Road next to the lake has been styled as a conference-cum-holiday destination but the hotel’s management says they want to focus on gaining a foothold in the convections industry. With 96 rooms organised in cottages, 16 conference rooms including an amphitheater that can accomodate 1,200 people and a business centre, the resort owned by Superior Hotels Limited and opened its doors just before the festive season, now has the largest convention facilities in the region. “Conference tourism is constantly changing in tandem with technology. It is no longer about providing meeting rooms, free internet and projectors,” says General Manager Timothy Njaga. “This is why we have invested heavily in making our premises ideal for the 21st century conference goer. We will be bidding for international conventions,” he added.