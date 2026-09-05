Artificial intelligence can't make you a creative artist

A few weeks ago, we held one of the most successful conferences at Dayster University. Its theme was “Building Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Inclusive Networked Societies.” I was humbled when the university asked me to chair the committee that organised the conference. As we prepared for the conference, however, I found myself increasingly intrigued by Artificial Intelligence and its implications to the creative industry. I became particularly interested in what AI means for a model of creativity that I have been advancing, called the Narrative Transformation Model (NTM).