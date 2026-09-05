Extension services now just a tap away for Nandi farmers

Philip Kibet, a dairy farmer, tends to his calves in Soimining, Nandi County. He uses a customised digital system to feed the calves. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Access to accurate information on crop and livestock management, changing weather patterns, and marketing is a major hurdle for farmers venturing into new value chains.

Farmers are often driven to desperation, and in most cases, obtaining timely information is a nightmare for food producers.