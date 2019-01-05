Ride hailing app drivers protest over pay

Ride-hailing app drivers protests demanding better rates. [Photo: Courtesy]

In July 2, taxi hailing app services paralyzed Nairobi following a go slow by drivers protesting low commission.The drivers who use e-hailing apps claimed that they spent a lot of time on the road but they did not get better compensation from the service providers. The drivers from Uber, Taxify and Little companies gathered at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park protesting high rates but low commission. Uber through a statement said their payment model is driven by customers and urged drivers to use proper channels other than strike to iron out the matter.

“We are aware that a small group of driver-partners have concerns and plan to go offline (not using the app). We respect drivers as valuable partners with a voice and a choice and we want drivers to feel they can talk to us about their individual concerns at any time,” the statement read. In July 17, online taxi drivers for Uber, Taxify, Little Cab, Pewin Cabs and Fone Taxi ended a nine-day strike after a long day negotiation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Transport. On September 18, Taxify (e-hailing cab) drivers went on a go slow after being told that the management was not ready to increase fares charged on clients in its operations. The drivers wanted the company to increase the rates charged per minute and kilometer to cater for the high cost of living and price of fuels in the country. They claimed that the company reduced the charged rates without any consultation after signing the MoU.

The MoU pointed out that any price changes would be based on the average cost of operating a vehicle and classification of the same as determined by Automobile Association of Kenya. If the MoU was to be implemented, then it meant that drivers would have charged their clients four shillings per minute which translates to Sh40 per kilometer with a minimum fare being Sh300 and Sh100 as standard charged fare. Welcome to 2019.