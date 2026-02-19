Odhiambo leads congratulations as Kanjama becomes LSK's 52nd president

Audio By Vocalize

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama addressing members of the press after being elected President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) by garnering 3,728 votes on February 19, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Outgoing Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo led Kenyans in congratulating Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama after he was elected the society's 52nd president, saying he inherits a united and forward-looking institution at a defining moment for the country.

"I convey hearty congratulations to Charles Kanjama SC on his resounding win in today's election to become the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya," said Odhiambo. "His record of dutiful service to the society and contributions to development of governance in Kenya make him a worthy torchbearer of the LSK's vision and mandate."

She said Kenyans were looking to his leadership as the country heads into the 2027 general elections, expressing hope that he would remain committed to the rule of law and the constitution.

"I wish you all the best in your tenure, SC. You inherit the leadership of a united, stable and forward-looking society which can achieve great success if steered diligently and tactfully," noted Odhiambo.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka described the win as a well-earned mandate grounded in years of principled service, integrity and commitment to the rule of law.

"Your RIPE agenda, Rule of Law, Integrity, Practice and Welfare, and Engagement, speaks to the moment our nation finds itself in," said Kalonzo.

He noted that Kanjama's pledges, including publishing an annual Rule of Law Report, completing the Wakili Towers project transparently, establishing a training institute and strengthening welfare and mentorship of young advocates, reflected practical leadership anchored in values.

"A strong bar is the guardian of a strong constitution," added Kalonzo.

He also praised Odhiambo for her courage in defending the constitution during the Gen Z protests, saying her insistence on accountability restored the moral authority of the LSK presidency.

"I recognise too the Young Bar, whose vigilance and fidelity to the Constitution of Kenya 2010 have been a steady reminder that the defence of liberty belongs to every generation," said Kalonzo, adding that as Kenya approaches 2027, the LSK must remain "the unwavering sentinel of Chapter Six, the Bill of Rights and judicial independence."

One of Kanjama's competitors and outgoing vice president Mwaura Kabata was among the first to concede, wishing his rival well.

"I wish Mr Charles Kanjama SC all the best as he takes the stewardship of the Law Society of Kenya especially at such a critical time when the nation heads to elections. We will support the new council as they undertake their mandate. God bless the Law Society and God bless Kenya," noted Kabata.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, himself a lawyer, kept his congratulations personal.

"Congratulations my friend and lawyer Charles Kanjama. You deserve it," said Duale.

Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) Secretary General Stephen Mutoro said Kanjama's maturity and steady leadership promise "a new chapter of excellence for the society."

Lawyer Lempaa Suiyanka congratulated Kanjama but noted that propaganda had dominated the campaigns, adding a pointed condition to his goodwill.

"Congratulations but one thing must not escape your attention. That we shall support you during good behaviour," said Suiyanka.

Kirinyaga MP Njeri Maina echoed that accountability theme, posting: "Serve diligently and with integrity, we shall be here to hold you accountable."

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo also extended her congratulations, wishing Kanjama well even though he was not her preferred candidate.

Kanjama ran on the RIPE platform and takes over from Odhiambo for the 2026 to 2028 term, with his election widely seen as a signal that Kenya's legal fraternity intends to play a watchdog role in the run-up to 2027.