Police officers to start living in rental houses next month
According to the new arrangement, officers will no longer live in government houses, leased houses, police camps or lines. They will enter into private tenancy agreements in areas of their own choice. The government has pledged to give them allowances in a move President Uhuru Kenyatta said was aimed at easing the perennial housing crisis. The tradition has been for officers, especially junior ones, to live in one place for ease of mobilisation during security operations, emergencies and distress calls. Police stations, camps and lines provide a convenient environment for such accommodation. House allowances for police constables working in Nairobi will be Sh18, 124 per month.