Police officers to start living in rental houses next month

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet (PHOTO: FILE)

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett has directed police officers who have not found accommodation in government police lines to find alternative housing next month.He said the officers were last month paid their house allowances as approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). “All police officers were paid housing allowances by last month, therefore those who will not have secured housing at government owned police line should find alternative effective next month,” said Boinnet. “Reforms and transformation programme in the force is on course and we are implementing the September 13 2018 presidential directives in full,” he added.

According to the new arrangement, officers will no longer live in government houses, leased houses, police camps or lines. They will enter into private tenancy agreements in areas of their own choice. The government has pledged to give them allowances in a move President Uhuru Kenyatta said was aimed at easing the perennial housing crisis. The tradition has been for officers, especially junior ones, to live in one place for ease of mobilisation during security operations, emergencies and distress calls. Police stations, camps and lines provide a convenient environment for such accommodation. House allowances for police constables working in Nairobi will be Sh18, 124 per month.