This man Kanja: Is he no longer in charge?

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jan. 28, 2026
Police IG Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) is once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Before the country could fully process the incident in Nandi, where rogue officers raided a centre and unleashed chaos, police have again been implicated in violence—this time directed at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Although senior police officials vowed to take action, three days later, neither have the alleged goons been arrested nor have the officers accused of escorting them been interdicted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

