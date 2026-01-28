Track stars root for CBE, sports as the new economic frontier

Participants of community trail and colour run at the Brackenhurst indegineous forest in Tigoni Limuru. [George Njunge Standard]

Kenyan Track stars have hailed the new Competency-Based Education (CBE) as the way to go if Kenya is to realise the dream of becoming an upper-middle-income nation.

The track stars noted that Kenya has, for many years, depended on agriculture as its primary source of income and family sustenance, with little emphasis on sporting activities, which, according to them, can be the game changer if competency-based education, which emphasises competencies including arts and sports, can be made to function as touted.

World 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion Beatrice Chebet, speaking during a community colour run in Tigoni, Kiambu County, said she was delighted to run alongside young people.

“I encourage the youngsters to follow their dream through talents as espoused in the competency-based education; this is the way to go," she said.

"I am a product of sports, and soon we shall have a country that is going to improve its earnings through sports and various talents.”

Chebet noted that during the interaction hour with the community, children asked how they can represent the country in various disciplines, something that gave her an indication of a people that has taken sports seriously.

Former middle-distance star Abel Mutiso said he was happy that the new system has adopted a technical and skill-based approach with an eye to grooming talent.

“We now have a system that is looking at talents and sports as the new approach to having differently abled students who don’t excel in academics to also have an upper hand in what they can do based on talents and gifts,” said Mutiso.

world 5000 and 10,000 meters champion Beatrice Chebet and former track star Abel Mutiso warm up before trail and colour run at the Brackenhurst indegineous forest. [George Njunge, Standard]

Mutiso, a sports director who had organised a family run day at the Brackenhurst retreat centre in Tigoni, which was graced by over 350 Tigoni community members keen to run through the vast indigenous trees forest noted that he is a product of sports which is his livelihood, and he would want to have more students realise their sporting talents and use them well to bolster their income and that of the country.

“I do what I love, training, supporting, and encouraging students to participate in sporting activities, which not only keeps them fit but also helps them in their academic discipline.

"I'm a believer of active body equals active mind, it is encouraging that we now have an education curriculum that has realised what is needed to have a wholesome education,” said Mutiso.

Nelly Ndathi, the Brackenhurst retreat centre general manager, said they have a school inside nature, and they wanted the Tigoni community to come and experience a run through tracks in the 100 acres of indigenous forest.

“People look for places to exercise, unwind, and to connect with nature. It is from this that we invited the people who border us to come and run, and we are amazed at the extent of the talents within the community.

"As the new CBE takes over, we appreciate thatthe sporting pathway is as good as the STEM pathway, and no pathway is better than the other as they give the best of inborn talents and gifts,” Ndathi said.

Ndathi added that the institution invited renowned track star Beatrice Chebet, a long-distance runner and world record holder in 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters, to be a practical example of how sports can be used to spur personal economic growth and that of the nation.

“Chebet run along the community and our Woodlands international school, they had a firsthand experience with the champion, this helps open their minds to the sporting world, I urge all stake holders in education to become fully intentional to actualize all the pathways more so arts and sports, we shall host this runs more often as the turnout has shown us that there is need to run and keep fit even as we nurture future strack stars,” Ndathi said