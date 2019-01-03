Govt mulls changes in co-operatives governance to stem theft

Trade CS Peter Munya in Meru on January 1, 2019. [Olivia Murithi, Standard]

The Government is considering far-reaching reforms that will stem theft and wastage in the co-operative movement.Trade Minister Peter Munya, who is also in charge of co-operatives, said amendments to the law would change governance structure to lock out crooks from the movement. "We are considering giving the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) a say in regulating all types of co-operative societies," said Mr Munya. The CS, who spoke at his home in Muthara, Tigania East, said a task force was currently reviewing the Act of Parliament establishing Sasra, and would ensure it had input from counties. This to ensure the new law addresses the concerns on the ground. But the CS said Sasra and the Commissioner of Co-operatives will have to deliver on their mandate of ensuring order in the movement. "We are also working with the Ministry of Agriculture to streamline producer co-operative societies, with a pilot scheme currently covering coffee co-operative socieities," said Munya. He said the pilot scheme to correct the governance challenges in the coffee co-operatives was currently piloting in Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Meru counties.