Where you can get quick loan in January

January is the toughest month of every year for most people, pockets run empty at this time with many opting for loans from financial institutions. [Photo: Courtesy]

January is one of the harshest and hardest month of every year for most people. Also known as Njaanuary, pockets run empty at this time with many opting for credit from shylocks and financial institutions.This is where you can sort your financial needs in Njaanuary. Mshwari Safaricoms’ product, it gives you an opportunity to save as little as Sh1 and earn interest of up to 6.65 percent yearly on your saving balance. This cash is moved into the savings account via M-PESA without any charges.

Mshwari allows you to access micro credit product of a minimum of Sh100 with a maximum of Sh50,00 any time and receive your loan instantly on your M-PESA account charged at a facility fee of 7.5 percent. Here, you can take a mobile loan for as little as Sh100 and pay your bills but if you fail to repay back before the required deadline, Safaricom may blacklist you hence would not be able to access a much bigger loan from a bank for a period that is as long as seven years. Tala Previously known as Mkopo Rahisi, it simply tells you what you can earn in a short period from the app. It is limited to only Safaricom subscribers since it relies on M-Pesa to send and accept loans and repayments respectively.

Tala’s highest rank is Gold where by one can borrow up to Sh50,000 however the loan limits have of late been varying from Sh20,000 to Sh30,000. Your loan limit will depend on your credit and repayment history. KCB M-PESA This is a mobile based account offered solely to M-PESA clients and provides them access to loans with a low interest rate of 1.08 percent per month and a negotiation fee of 2.5 percent. The cost for the one-month loan is 4.08 percent and can be repaid using M-PESA with excise duty applicable on negotiation fees.

“You can access loan limits from as low as Sh50 and up to Sh1m”, reads KCB M-PESA statement. If you are using the app, you can simply be considered for the credit anytime. Advance If you are a permanent or temporal employee, you can make an arrangement with your employer to extend a salary advance to see you through January month. In this case, your employer determines the percentage of the advance that is stretched to you considering on whether the company is also experiencing Njaanuary or not.

It is your right hence, there is no interest rate. Advantages of taking these credits Reliable. Loan approval is instant. You can make partial payments, Mshwari encourages this. You do not need people for security or collaterals.