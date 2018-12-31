Resurgent domestic tourism sees hotels' occupancy rise
SEE ALSO :A hundred years later, echoes of World War I lingerMr Owino said the Coastal region leads the pack, with North and South Coast areas attracting a large number of domestic tourists. Easter festivities "The young middle class with readily available disposable income often team up and do such tours, especially during the long Christmas and Easter festivities," explained Owino. The Kenya Wildlife Service Coast Conservation Area Assistant Director Dr Arthur Tuda said local travellers want exciting experiences - a move that has seen marine parks and adjacent national parks receive increased visitation during the festive season. "We are keen to embark on aggressive marketing of all the key conservation areas, improve on existing infrastructure as we seek to play our part on promoting domestic tourism," Tuda said.
SEE ALSO :Coast hotels foresee brisk businessThis year, the Coast also actively benefitted from Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibition (Mice) tourism. "Mice has provided the much-needed numbers in the region," Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast branch Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye said.