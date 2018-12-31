Resurgent domestic tourism sees hotels' occupancy rise

Political stability and a surge in the middle-income class have contributed positively to the resurgent tourism industry. Players in the multi-billion shilling tourism industry at the Coast recorded over 90 per cent of bed occupancy in star rated hotels and other accommodation facilities in the region. The current improved performance is credited to rise in domestic tourists. "Kenyans are now more than eager to take up holidays in their own country. Concerted efforts by the Kenya Tourism Board and several stakeholders to encourage Kenyans to travel within its boundaries have led to the growth of domestic tourism," said Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Julius Owino.

Mr Owino said the Coastal region leads the pack, with North and South Coast areas attracting a large number of domestic tourists."The young middle class with readily available disposable income often team up and do such tours, especially during the long Christmas and Easter festivities," explained Owino. The Kenya Wildlife Service Coast Conservation Area Assistant Director Dr Arthur Tuda said local travellers want exciting experiences - a move that has seen marine parks and adjacent national parks receive increased visitation during the festive season. "We are keen to embark on aggressive marketing of all the key conservation areas, improve on existing infrastructure as we seek to play our part on promoting domestic tourism," Tuda said.

This year, the Coast also actively benefitted from Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibition (Mice) tourism. "Mice has provided the much-needed numbers in the region," Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast branch Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye said.