UAP board drops embattled former KRC boss Atanas Maina

Former Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina

UAP Holdings has dropped embattled former Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Atanas Maina from its board.The investment, retirement, and insurance group did not give detail information for the abrupt exit - having been appointed as a board member in August 2015. Mr Maina previously served as Group Company Secretary at the UAP Holdings since 2011. Mr Maina, who is facing fraud charges in court relating to land compensation for households displaced by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), opted to “resign” according to the firm.

SEE ALSO :SGR scam tickets 'not sold at officially listed outlets'

Plans by UAP Holdings to list its shares at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) could well explain the separation, even though this latest development does not suggest guilt on his part. The firm intends to list by way of introduction in the bourse after its final merger phase with Old Mutual. UAP shares currently trade at the informal over the counter (OTC) market. Former owners of the company, including billionaire Chris Kirubi and founder James Muguyi, have been significantly bought out in the changes to the shareholding structure. It is not clear if Maina represented own interests or those of the other billionaire owners on the board. He, however, does not feature among the top shareholders of the financial services provider.

SEE ALSO :Ailing State firms gobble up Sh14b

Previously, Mr Maina was the Company Secretary for the KRC since 2005 - meaning he had huge favour with the two entities at the tip of his career. UAP, which is majority controlled by Old Mutual, employed Mr Maina seven years ago for his extensive experience before KRC reclaimed him to its corner office in 2016. Tough job He was plucked from UAP Group to a tough job of leading the then limping KRC at a time the corporation was building the Sh327 billion SGR. It is the lucrative project that would deal his career a huge blow, especially after he was dragged to court alongside National Lands Commission (NLC) Chairman Muhammad Swazuri.

SEE ALSO :Standard Group marks centenary celebrations

Investigators believe that Maina, Swazuri and their co-accused facilitated the fraudulent acquisition of public property in Embakasi and “other related corrupt activities”. Specifically, Mr Maina was accused of paying for land that was already owned by the public railway operator he headed. “The EACC established that the Ministry of Lands irregularly allocated and registered parcels of land situated on a railway reserve,” said the DPP Noordin Haji in his claims against the accused. The five parcels of land in question are located in Embakasi. It is alleged that Swazuri disregarded resolutions by fellow NLC commissioners and authorised payments amounting to Sh314 million to individuals with fake land documents for the SGR.

SEE ALSO :Bear market, retrenchment costs cut UAP earnings

The commissioners had agreed that the properties did not qualify for compensation since they belonged to Kenya Railways.