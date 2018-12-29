These career goals will elevate your profile in 2019

As one wild year comes to a close, it’s time to look forward to the upcoming new year. This year, look at your career and set some firm, measurable goals that you can actually track and achieve. Learn a new skill: No matter what field you are in, there are hundreds of new skills you can learn that could benefit your career. Is there one you’ve been meaning to learn? Set it as one of your work goals for the year and get it done. You won’t regret it. Read one career-related or motivational book: Reading does wonders for your mind. No matter your job, there is a book out there that can improve your performance, your outlook, or your personal habits. Even if you think you already know what you need to know, reading a great book on professional development can give you a new perspective.

Update your resume: When is the last time you gave your resume a thorough look-through? Is the style still current? Is the information correct? It’s always best to update your resume periodically before you lose track of the information you need. Create at least one new professional networking connection per month: There’s no downside to increasing the size of your professional network. You probably meet people all the time, but do you take the time to listen, grab their business card, and connect with them? Review and improve your LinkedIn profile: Speaking of LinkedIn, how does your profile look? In the professional world, LinkedIn is crucial to your overall personal brand. Just like your resume, you need to keep the information, tone, and look of it up to date. Check out some of your connections’ profiles and see if they’re doing anything different that positively grabs your attention. If so, tweak your page to create a similar effect. www.topresume.com