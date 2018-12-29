Standard Chartered appoints new chief executive

The board of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has announced the appointment of Mr Kariuki Ngari as Chief Executive officer and Mananging Director, pending the approval of Central Bank. Once approved, Mr Ngari will be replacing Mr Lamin Manjang who, subject to regulatory approval, will be moving on to take up a new role as Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Bank in Nigeria and West African region. And with the changes expected to take effect in March next year, the board says Mr Ngari is an accomplished career banker with over 23 years’ experience. “He earned his recognition after successfully transforming the retail banking division of Standard Chartered Bank across Africa and globally, thereby delivering superior customer experience through migration of clients to digital channels and integrating client centricity in process designs,” said the board in a statement. Meanwhile, Mr Ngari began his career in 1994 with Standard Chartered Bank in Kenya. He then moved to Barclays Bank of Kenya in 2001 where he became Director of retail banking. “He then re-joined Standard Chartered in 2009 as Kenya and East Africa head of consumer banking, where he successfully led the franchise to commercial success and was appointed to the role of Africa head of retail banking in 2013.” In 2015, he moved to Singapore as head of retail distribution for Standard Chartered Bank Group. And then, more recently, Ngari has been serving in the same country as Group head of service quality in the retail banking division.