Angry sugar cane farmers storm Sony Sugar Company demanding their payment

A section of sugar cane farmers waiting to be address by the Sony sugar Company management. [Caleb Kingwara/Standard]

A section of sugar cane farmers in Migori County have appealed to the national government to pay them their dues owed by South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony).Addressing the press on Thursday at Awendo, the farmers led by Jeremiah Okoth Omboko said they have not been paid for cane delivered to the miller for more than six months and they will not manage to take their children to school in January. They demanded the dissolution of the Sony Board and resignation of the managing director Bernard Otieno for failing to pay their dues. The farmers said they were invited for a meeting with the Sony management to address their plight. "We have been invited here by the board chairman and the MD to discuss our delayed payment for cane delivered way back in April. We have talked with these people and actually leaving without any information on when our payments will be done," Omboko said.

