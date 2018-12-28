Rabat, the refulgent capital City of Morocco is beautiful and neat
Locals will tell you Rabat is the result of a fruitful dialogue between the Arab-Muslim past and Western modernity. It contains the modernist values of urbanism and architecture like those of the Maghreb and Arab world, while preserving the ancient city and its many historical and patrimonial components. While Nairobi's greenness belongs to the past, Rabat is luscious with innumerous parks, large umbrella topped trees that resemble utopian overgrown green mushrooms and verdant, litter free lawns that make our own unkempt Uhuru Park look like a big joke. Courtesy of Rabat's generous open spaces, wide boulevards, smart lawns and well-kept monuments, the city has been dubbed the Washington DC of North Africa. Absent are neglected shameful structures such as the desolate Tom Mboya statue in Nairobi's Moi Avenue that is the perfect reflection of our clumsiness. The roads are smooth and public transport is enhanced by sleek trams that crawl majestically on designated routes. Pot holes and broken road shoulders are virtually unknown in Rabat. While Nairobi's skyline hugs the clouds. Rabat's skies are unperturbed for now with Maroc Telecom Headquarters, the tallest building completed in 2012 standing 91 metres (299 feet) and boasting 20 floors. Nairobi's Britam Towers completed in 2017 at Upper Hill is 200 metres (656 feet) tall and carries 31 floors with UAP Old Mutual Tower at 163 metres (535 feet) and33 floors. But Rabat is set to host one of Africa's tallest buildings in the 250 metre tall (820 ft) Bank of Africa Tower currently under construction.
Among the land marks that beckon on visitors in Rabat, the capital of Morocco since 1912 are fascinating historic sites, such as the picturesque Kasbah of the Udayas, built in the mid-12th century, the unique Hassan Tower, begun at the end of the 12th century and the 20th-century Mausoleum of Mohammed V. Rabat's seaside location, at the mouth of the River Bou Regreg, is a delight to behold– with un-spoilt public beaches and a fairy-tale 12th-century structure christened Kasbah perched over the water.