Absa promises clients memorable experience as it acquires Barclays operations

The lender is riding on its formidable presence in 12 African countries with over 42,000 employees across the continent.

NAIROBI, KENYA: Absa Group is promising Kenyans a better experience as it moves to acquire Barclays operations in Africa

The financial service provider hopes to operate in Africa where unlimited opportunities thrive by successfully fulfilling the business needs of its diverse customers and client portfolio, daily.

Absa said through a statement that it is intended at providing answers for economic growth by creating openings for corporates to grow from local to global.

“At Absa Group we are committed to harnessing Africa’s growth. That’s why as a leading award winning financial services provider we deliver insight driven solutions to power businesses and enable economies to thrive,” read the statement.

Absa added that it has expertise in the continent that propels economies to grow by providing business growth solutions.

“We are ideally positioned to deliver insight driven solutions to grow corporates and to enable economies to grow. Thanks to our award-winning expertise and impressive footprint in 12 African countries,” the statement read.

The financial service provider which is among largest companies on the JSE Top 40 Index on Africa’s largest stock exchange, aims to establish 100-year heritage that Barclays has built in Africa.

