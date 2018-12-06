Hoteliers optimistic of good year ending

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 11:30, Updated December 6th 2018 at 11:35 GMT +3

Panari Group of Hotels Managing Director Patrick Marekia.

Increases in occupancy, room nights sold and overall revenue could provide some extra momentum as hotel industry officials brace for a soft 2019 forecast.

Hoteliers in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi are optimistic of a good season as the year comes to an end despite a slow December.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mike Macharia said that Nairobi hotels largely do well in conference tourism and as the festive season beckons, business tends to be slow.

''There is a bit some quietness. All hotels have been extremely busy during the year but business during this festive month cannot be compared to the rest of the year,'' Macharia said.

Veteran hotelier and founder chairman of the Kenya Domestic Association, Mr Patrick Marekia said that following peace and tranquillity that has spread all over the country, they have witnessed increased occupancies hotels from both local and international visitors.

Marekia who is Managing Director of the Panari Group of Hotels said that his units are fast filling up as the festive season nears.

At its Nairobi main star attraction hotel, Panari located along Mombasa road, Marekia said that the 136 roomed hotel that boosts of Kenya's only ice rink, they expect improved occupancy.

''We have several enquiries with confirmed bookings where locals account for over 75 per cent and the rest international,'' Marekia said.

He added that at their 100 roomed Panari Resorts in the scenic Nyahururu, Marekia said that family bookings have been dominating the list of potential visitors.

Marekia conceded that majority of holidaymakers prefer going out of Nairobi during the festive period.

Ms Grace Ogolla, General Manager of the Ngong Hills Hotels said that they have prepared well for the festive period and expect full house occupancy.

''Our vantage location along Ngong Road makes us an ideal attraction to holidaymakers. We are looking forward to a good Christmas and New Year season,'' she said.