Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang not in for second term

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director will not seek second term in office, a crisis meeting called by Board learnt on Tuesday.

John Ngumi, the Board of Directors Chairperson confirmed that his team has received and accepted Joe Sang’s letter stating that due to personal reasons he will not be seeking a second term as Managing Director.

“The Board will immediately embark on the process of recruiting a Managing Director,” he said.

The MD’s decision comes at a time when the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are conducting probes touching on procurement at the organisation.

Other reports indicated that an investigation into the Sh1.7 billion construction of Kisumu Oil Jetty were nearing completion.

The corporation contracted South Engineering Company to build the jetty that was meant to facilitate the transportation of oil through Lake Victoria to Uganda and Tanzania.

“You will see action soon. We are doing well in the investigations where Kenyans might have lost money through dubious deals,” George Kinoti, the head of the DCI said.

The Tuesday special Board meeting also came up with three resolutions among them that the oil marketing companies through their joint company, Supplycor Kenya Limited, to conduct a forensic audit of stock positions which should be completed by end of the year.

They also passed a resolution to allow Directorate of Criminal Investigations to be invited to carry out investigations and the Board directed management to accord maximum cooperation to both the DCI and forensic auditors.