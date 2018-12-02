Britam taps performing graduates

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 20:34 GMT +3

Britam Holdings has launched a new graduate trainee program to recruit top performers from local universities.

It is also meant to impart them with the skills, exposure and passion to drive the company’s future growth as young leaders.

The two-year graduate programme aims to build a pool of bright, talented and motivated individuals and position them to drive the company’s growth. It is based on the firm's 2017 – 2020 corporate strategy dubbed 'Go for Gold.'

Trainees will benefit from mentorship from professionals and get an opportunity to start their careers with the firm. Britam Holdings Group Managing Director Benson Wairegi advised the trainees to contribute big to the company’s development.

“You were all selected because you have the qualities that Britam is looking for to successfully implement our 2017-2020 Strategic Plan. We need people who are creative, competitive, exceptionally bright and talented,” he said.