Start-ups win Sh1m scale-up capital

By Moses Omusolo | Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 30th 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

Three women-run enterprises providing sexual reproductive health solutions have each won a Sh1 million grant to scale uptheir innovations.

The firms - Inteco Kenya ARI, Silmak Agencies and Mum’s Village - emerged victorious at the I AM 2.O final pitch-event held at Nairobi Incubation Lab (Nailab), beating seven other finalists to the prize.

Organised through a partnership by United Nations Population Fund, Graca Machel Trust and Nailab, the business contest sought to reward and nurture businesses that address sexual reproductive health challenges.

More than 65 women enterprises from Kenya applied, from which 10 were shortlisted for the final pitch to a panel of judges.

Inteco Kenya ARI offers sanitary pads distribution services via a vending machine mounted at accessible locations.

Silmak Agencies manufactures adult diapers, sanitary pads, pad dispensers and incinerators. Mums Village is a social support network that seeks to provide safe space for women undergoing gender-based violence. 

