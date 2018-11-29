survey
Fruits as part of landscape Next Story
Recipe for success of housing dream Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Bathroom storage ideas

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 10:29, Updated November 29th 2018 at 10:34 GMT +3

Storage is a necessity to keep accessories out of sight. Use a cabinet with stackable vertical drawers to store linen.

ALSO READ: Tale of grain spaces leased out to private traders as neglect hurts food basket

Store bathroom accessories such as bottle and soap holders on a wall-corner stand, which will hold the gadgets without needing to stand on the bathroom counter top.

Free up the items in the sink area by installing a glass shelf above the sink, which will provide storage for toothbrushes and shavers.

Assess your needs and think vertical when looking for storage solutions. They will give the illusion of extra height and draw the eye upwards to an object of beauty and functionality.  

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Storage
Bathroom
DIY Tips
Home Decor
Interior Design
Real Estate
Housing

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Starting an interior design business

Starting an interior design business

Tale of grain spaces leased out to private traders as neglect hurts food basket

Tale of grain spaces leased out to private traders as neglect hurts food basket

Keep your home clean this rainy season

Keep your home clean this rainy season

Designing a garden for low maintenance

Designing a garden for low maintenance




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited