Governor Mike Sonko improves from D+ to C in management

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kisumu County has been ranked top among four counties (Kiambu, Nairobi, Mombasa) in a November performance report released by research firm TIFA.

Governor Anyang Nyong’o scored a C+ (plus) grade ahead of his counterparts Ali Joho, Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu who tied at grade C.

The research firm picked on the four counties to assess their performance, establish awareness and approval of various programs, and to establish optimism of economy.

Governor Anyang Nyong’o scored between B-minus and a B plain in keeping Kisumu clean, street lighting, ECDE, access to clean water and education bursaries. Nyongo’s lowest grade was in sewerage system at C- (minus) and a C plain on feeder roads.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who in May scored D+ (plus) improved to grade C (plain) in November. His performance was boosted by improvements in street lighting, business environment, ECDE, and youth polytechnic education; he however scored D (plain) in sewerage systems.

According to the research findings, 67 percent of people polled oppose governor running the county without a deputy while 29 per cent supported his management without number two.

Nairobi County deputy governor’s position fell vacant early this year following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe to join Equity Group at a senior level position. At the time of his resignation, Mr. Igathe claimed that he has failed to secure the trust of his boss (Sonko) to enable him work.

“Dear Nairobians, it is with a heavy heart that I resign my seat as elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1pm on 31st Jan 2018."

“I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the Governor to enable me to drive Admin & Management of the county. Without fear, favour or ill will I step down to avoid abusing or betraying my oath of office to Kenyans, Nairobians and my family. Thank you for the encouraging support given to me so far,” Igathe said in a post on his Twitter account.

Mombasa County governor who scored C plain received high ratings in street lighting, education bursaries, Feeder roads, business environment and ECDE.

According to the poll, 77 percent of Mombasa residents approved the ongoing painting of buildings to blue while 5 percent nether disapprove; 18 percent however disapprove the painting exercise.

Eighty seven percent say the ongoing painting has made the port city more beautiful as most of the buildings were old and faded.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s highest scores were in street lighting, access to clean water, keeping county clean, education bursaries, ECDE at C (plus) and maintained a grade c plain in trade, market centres, and sewerage system.

“68 percent of Kiambu residents are aware of their governor’s kaa sober programme while 33 percent are not aware," Tifa research revealed.

