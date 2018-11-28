survey
Trump threatens to slash GM subsidies Next Story
Kenya’s Central Bank holds lending rates at 9pc Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business

South Africa business confidence falls for third straight quarter: survey

By Reuters | Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 09:20, Updated November 28th 2018 at 09:23 GMT +3
Miners work deep underground at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria, South Africa. [Photo: Reuters]

South African business confidence fell for the third straight quarter, a survey showed on Tuesday, as country struggles to grow in a recession-bound economy.

The Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) business confidence index compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research fell to 31 points in the fourth quarter from 34 points in the third, dropping further below the 50-mark that separates net positive and negative readings.

ALSO READ: SA’s bourse penalizes firm for breaking listing rules

The index had lost six points in the third quarter and four in the second quarter.

“While President (Cyril) Ramaphosa’s refreshing new focus on public-private-sector partnerships is welcome, the reality is, a multitude of political and policy issues, continue to weigh down on confidence,” RMB chief economist Ettienne Le Roux said.

South Africa’s central bank this month increased its benchmark lending rate for the first time in nearly three years, saying the risk of higher inflation in the longer-term remained elevated and that it could not risk waiting until later to take action.

The government predicted wider budget deficits and cut growth forecasts in a bleak budget in October that focused spending on infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture to boost the economy.

Inflation rose to 5.1 percent year-on-year in October, bang in line with a Reuters poll forecast with food prices edging lower while the impact of higher global oil prices was subdued.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
South Africa
Business Confidence Index

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Death in courtroom as police officer shoots wife, her brother

Death in courtroom as police officer shoots wife, her brother

SA’s credit ratings below investment grade

SA’s credit ratings below investment grade

SA to spend $1b in Sudan’s oil

SA to spend $1b in Sudan’s oil

Airline aims to broaden networks in Africa

Airline aims to broaden networks in Africa




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited